Dave Schaeffer Sells 80,000 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Stock

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $3,822,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,701,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,868,229.38. The trade was a 2.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Dave Schaeffer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

On Monday, June 9th, Dave Schaeffer sold 55,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $2,675,200.00.

On Wednesday, June 4th, Dave Schaeffer sold 75,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $3,582,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 27th, Dave Schaeffer sold 20,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total value of $973,400.00.

On Thursday, May 22nd, Dave Schaeffer sold 25,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,156,750.00.

Cogent Communications Price Performance

Shares of Cogent Communications stock opened at $48.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $43.65 and a one year high of $86.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.77 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.54.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

Cogent Communications ( NASDAQ:CCOI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.04). Cogent Communications had a net margin of 3.73% and a negative return on equity of 36.31%. The firm had revenue of $247.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.38) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -4.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.25%. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 22nd. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is -100.75%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cogent Communications

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,114,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $394,182,000 after purchasing an additional 43,523 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its position in Cogent Communications by 30.4% during the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,012,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,374,000 after acquiring an additional 469,028 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Cogent Communications by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,897,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,209,000 after purchasing an additional 368,129 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cogent Communications by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,436,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,738,000 after purchasing an additional 257,383 shares during the period. Finally, DigitalBridge Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cogent Communications by 246.0% during the fourth quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 907,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,973,000 after purchasing an additional 645,521 shares during the period. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CCOI. Wall Street Zen raised Cogent Communications to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Cogent Communications from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Cogent Communications from $102.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cogent Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.