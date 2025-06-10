Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Sold by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,626 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,960,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,222,175,000 after buying an additional 2,662,407 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,460,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,436,000,000 after acquiring an additional 72,271 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,870,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $789,680,000 after acquiring an additional 552,213 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $455,029,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,317,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $382,281,000 after acquiring an additional 460,483 shares in the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on DELL shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dell Technologies news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 70,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.82, for a total transaction of $7,635,355.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 79,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,697,764.96. This represents a 46.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Yvonne Mcgill sold 8,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.80, for a total transaction of $886,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,235,083.20. The trade was a 3.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,091 shares of company stock valued at $8,608,142. 42.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

DELL opened at $114.27 on Tuesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $66.25 and a one year high of $161.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.86.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.13). Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 191.91%. The business had revenue of $23.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Dell Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.