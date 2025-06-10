Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Stock Holdings Increased by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,114 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 332 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 204.6% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, CFO Yvonne Mcgill sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.80, for a total value of $886,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 245,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,235,083.20. The trade was a 3.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total value of $86,386.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,540,168.92. This represents a 2.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,091 shares of company stock worth $8,608,142 over the last 90 days. 42.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Dell Technologies from $185.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.00.

Dell Technologies Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of DELL stock opened at $114.27 on Tuesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.25 and a 1-year high of $161.52. The company has a market capitalization of $79.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.86.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.13). Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 191.91%. The business had revenue of $23.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

