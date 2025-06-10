Digital Media Stocks Worth Watching – June 7th

Alibaba Group, Adobe, Digital Realty Trust, Sunrun, Rocket Companies, DoubleVerify, and BCE are the seven Digital Media stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Digital media stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core business is creating, distributing or monetizing digital content—such as streaming video, podcasts, online games, social networks and digital advertising. These equities give investors exposure to the rapidly evolving online entertainment and information ecosystem, where revenue is driven by subscriptions, ad sales and in-app or digital purchases. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Digital Media stocks within the last several days.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

BABA stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $119.48. 9,718,988 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,013,927. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Alibaba Group has a 1 year low of $71.80 and a 1 year high of $148.43.

Adobe (ADBE)

Adobe Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

ADBE stock traded up $1.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $416.92. 2,143,071 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,406,588. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.62, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $381.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $425.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Adobe has a 1 year low of $332.01 and a 1 year high of $587.75.

Digital Realty Trust (DLR)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

DLR traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $176.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,748,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,988,938. The company has a market capitalization of $59.57 billion, a PE ratio of 109.18, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.95. Digital Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $129.95 and a twelve month high of $198.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.56.

Sunrun (RUN)

Sunrun Inc. designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

Shares of Sunrun stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.51. 15,423,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,945,802. Sunrun has a 52-week low of $5.45 and a 52-week high of $22.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 2.61.

Rocket Companies (RKT)

Rocket Companies, Inc., a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

RKT traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $12.76. The stock had a trading volume of 7,478,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,928,769. Rocket Companies has a 12-month low of $10.06 and a 12-month high of $21.38. The company has a current ratio of 15.47, a quick ratio of 15.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.75. The company has a market cap of $25.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.75 and a beta of 2.28.

DoubleVerify (DV)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

DV traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $14.79. The stock had a trading volume of 3,772,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,346,450. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.08. DoubleVerify has a 12-month low of $11.52 and a 12-month high of $23.11.

BCE (BCE)

BCE Inc., a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

Shares of BCE stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $21.77. 2,332,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,970,613. The company has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.62. BCE has a 1 year low of $20.28 and a 1 year high of $36.17.

