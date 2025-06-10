DIRTT Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (TSE:DRT – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.02 and traded as low as C$0.92. DIRTT Environmental Solutions shares last traded at C$0.92, with a volume of 9,010 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.08, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$125.11 million, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.02.

In related news, Director Shaun Noll bought 43,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,896.35. Insiders own 33.35% of the company’s stock.

Dirtt Environmental Solutions Ltd is a manufacturer of customized interiors. The company combines its (3D) design, configuration, and manufacturing software (ICE or ICE Software) with in-house manufacturing of its prefabricated interior construction solutions and a distribution partner (DP) network. It offers services to various sectors which include healthcare, education, commercial and other sectors.

