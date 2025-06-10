Dividend 15 Split (TSE:DFN) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Dividend 15 Split Corp. (TSE:DFN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$5.61 and traded as high as C$6.05. Dividend 15 Split shares last traded at C$6.04, with a volume of 272,786 shares.

Dividend 15 Split Trading Up 0.8%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.85. The firm has a market cap of C$751.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.61 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.85.

About Dividend 15 Split

Dividend 15 Split Corp. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc The fund is managed by Quadravest Capital Management. It invests in public equity markets of Canada. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P TSX 60 Index.

