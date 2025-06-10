Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Dream Unlimited Corp. (TSE:DRM – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$20.58 and traded as low as C$19.61. Dream Unlimited shares last traded at C$20.03, with a volume of 19,284 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Dream Unlimited from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Get Dream Unlimited alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DRM

Dream Unlimited Stock Up 1.4%

Dream Unlimited Increases Dividend

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$18.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$20.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$814.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.42 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.03, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from Dream Unlimited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Dream Unlimited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -112.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dream Unlimited

In other news, Director Jane Gavan sold 8,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.84, for a total transaction of C$165,763.20. Also, Director Jennifer Koss sold 3,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.64, for a total transaction of C$57,336.64. 47.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dream Unlimited Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DREAM Unlimited Corp is a real estate company. The company’s divisions include Asset management; Stabilized income generating assets; Urban development – Toronto and Ottawa and Western Canada community development. It generates maximum revenue from the Asset Management segment. Its segments are Recurring income and Development.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Unlimited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Unlimited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.