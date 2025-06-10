ECO Animal Health Group (LON:EAH) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

ECO Animal Health Group plc (LON:EAH – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 59.44 ($0.81) and traded as high as GBX 64 ($0.87). ECO Animal Health Group shares last traded at GBX 63.19 ($0.86), with a volume of 117,426 shares changing hands.
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ECO Animal Health Group in a research report on Thursday, April 24th.
In related news, insider David Hallas acquired 29,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 67 ($0.91) per share, for a total transaction of £20,074.54 ($27,204.96). 21.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
ECO Animal Health is a world leader in animal health, developing and marketing branded veterinary pharmaceuticals globally, with expertise in antibiotics and vaccines for pigs and poultry. We have a maturing proprietary R&D pipeline.
Headquartered in the UK, with global offices including R&D and manufacturing, we have marketing authorisations in over 70 countries and employ over 200 people worldwide.
Our lead product, Aivlosin® is a proprietary, patented medication which is effective against both respiratory and intestinal diseases in pigs and poultry.
