ECO Animal Health Group (LON:EAH) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

ECO Animal Health Group plc (LON:EAH – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 59.44 ($0.81) and traded as high as GBX 64 ($0.87). ECO Animal Health Group shares last traded at GBX 63.19 ($0.86), with a volume of 117,426 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ECO Animal Health Group in a research report on Thursday, April 24th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 59.44 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 62.20. The firm has a market cap of £42.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.85 and a beta of -0.05.

In related news, insider David Hallas acquired 29,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 67 ($0.91) per share, for a total transaction of £20,074.54 ($27,204.96). 21.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ECO Animal Health is a world leader in animal health, developing and marketing branded veterinary pharmaceuticals globally, with expertise in antibiotics and vaccines for pigs and poultry. We have a maturing proprietary R&D pipeline.

Headquartered in the UK, with global offices including R&D and manufacturing, we have marketing authorisations in over 70 countries and employ over 200 people worldwide.

Our lead product, Aivlosin® is a proprietary, patented medication which is effective against both respiratory and intestinal diseases in pigs and poultry.

