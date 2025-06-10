Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Acquired by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ECL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at $521,399,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 27,182.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,813,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $459,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806,529 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 98.6% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,427,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $334,394,000 after acquiring an additional 708,432 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 206.7% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 767,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $179,749,000 after acquiring an additional 516,970 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,129,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $733,201,000 after acquiring an additional 514,944 shares during the period. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ECL has been the topic of several research reports. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Ecolab from $307.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Argus raised Ecolab to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $260.00 price target on Ecolab and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Ecolab from $302.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecolab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.13.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $251.75 per share, with a total value of $125,875.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,900,313.75. This represents a 2.64% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab Price Performance

NYSE:ECL opened at $266.44 on Tuesday. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $220.96 and a 52 week high of $273.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.57 billion, a PE ratio of 36.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $249.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.58.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50. Ecolab had a return on equity of 22.50% and a net margin of 13.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.33%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

