Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Purchased by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Vega Investment Solutions acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 2,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.40, for a total value of $198,918.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,356 shares in the company, valued at $3,897,554.40. This trade represents a 4.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $112,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,514,879.68. This represents a 4.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,448 shares of company stock worth $3,768,465. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

NYSE:EW opened at $76.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.07 and its 200-day moving average is $72.82. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $58.93 and a 1-year high of $95.25.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 72.93%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EW shares. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.20.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

