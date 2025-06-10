Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Purchased by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Elevance Health by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 7,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Impact Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Elevance Health by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Impact Capital Partners LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Elevance Health by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC raised its stake in Elevance Health by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 8,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 4,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.82, for a total transaction of $1,949,074.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,061,809.14. This represents a 19.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

ELV opened at $389.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $88.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $408.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $400.71. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $357.45 and a 1-year high of $567.26.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $11.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.60 by $1.37. The business had revenue of $48.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.26 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 3.38%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Elevance Health from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Argus set a $465.00 target price on Elevance Health in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $478.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $485.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $498.87.

View Our Latest Report on ELV

About Elevance Health

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.