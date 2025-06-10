Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Shares Purchased by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Energizer were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Energizer by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Energizer by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Energizer by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Energizer by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Energizer by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Energizer from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Energizer from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen cut Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Energizer from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Energizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.63.

Insider Activity at Energizer

In other news, Director Patrick J. Moore acquired 10,000 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.10 per share, with a total value of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,500. This trade represents a 200.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne acquired 4,000 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.67 per share, with a total value of $86,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,016,567.15. The trade was a 1.46% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $578,140. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ENR opened at $22.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.48. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.41 and a 52-week high of $39.52.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $662.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.85 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 168.16% and a net margin of 2.02%. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. Energizer’s payout ratio is 164.38%.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

