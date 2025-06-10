Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) Shares Bought by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 6,028 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Entergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,393,000. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC purchased a new stake in Entergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Entergy by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 670,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,869,000 after buying an additional 286,005 shares during the period. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its stake in Entergy by 88.8% during the 4th quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 360,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,333,000 after buying an additional 169,511 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy Price Performance

NYSE:ETR opened at $82.79 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.11. The firm has a market cap of $35.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.00, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Entergy Corporation has a 52-week low of $52.07 and a 52-week high of $88.38.

Entergy Announces Dividend

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 10.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 2nd. Entergy’s payout ratio is 77.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ETR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. KeyCorp raised shares of Entergy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Entergy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.04.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Entergy

About Entergy

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.