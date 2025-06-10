Ernest C. Garcia III Sells 10,000 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) CEO Ernest C. Garcia III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.45, for a total transaction of $3,444,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 775,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,948,750. The trade was a 1.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Carvana Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE:CVNA opened at $340.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.89 billion, a PE ratio of 216.82 and a beta of 3.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. Carvana Co. has a 52-week low of $100.05 and a 52-week high of $351.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.98.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.76. Carvana had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Carvana from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Carvana from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Piper Sandler set a $340.00 target price on shares of Carvana and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carvana currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 462,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,148,000 after acquiring an additional 39,089 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Carvana by 135.5% during the fourth quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Carvana by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 478,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,305,000 after acquiring an additional 130,942 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,866,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Carvana by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 42,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Stories

