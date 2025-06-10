Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,612 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 918 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,508 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $478,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 13,625 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 843.0% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 61,641 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 55,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 22,825.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 917 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exact Sciences Price Performance

Shares of EXAS opened at $54.63 on Tuesday. Exact Sciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.97 and a fifty-two week high of $72.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.17. The company has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.16. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 37.29% and a negative return on equity of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $706.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on EXAS. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.90.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Featured Stories

