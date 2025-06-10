Fintech Stocks To Watch Now – June 8th

MercadoLibre, Rocket Companies, and WEX are the three Fintech stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Fintech stocks are shares of companies that use technology to deliver or enhance financial services—such as digital payments, online lending, robo-advisory, blockchain solutions, and mobile banking platforms. Investors buy fintech stocks to gain exposure to firms aiming to disrupt traditional banking and payment systems through innovative software and data-driven tools. These stocks often carry higher growth potential coupled with elevated volatility as the sector evolves rapidly. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fintech stocks within the last several days.

MercadoLibre (MELI)

MercadoLibre, Inc. operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

NASDAQ:MELI traded down $99.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,482.39. The stock had a trading volume of 713,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,659. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,288.33 and its 200 day moving average is $2,062.44. MercadoLibre has a fifty-two week low of $1,550.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,635.88. The stock has a market cap of $125.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.85, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Rocket Companies (RKT)

Rocket Companies, Inc., a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Shares of NYSE:RKT traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $12.76. The company had a trading volume of 7,478,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,944,635. Rocket Companies has a twelve month low of $10.06 and a twelve month high of $21.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.75 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 15.47, a current ratio of 15.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

WEX (WEX)

WEX Inc. operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

Shares of NYSE:WEX traded up $2.10 on Friday, reaching $138.54. The company had a trading volume of 452,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,484. WEX has a twelve month low of $110.45 and a twelve month high of $217.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $130.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

