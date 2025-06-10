Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) Shares Bought by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Free Report) by 2,671.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 207,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,911 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce were worth $6,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 185.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after buying an additional 45,952 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 262,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,703,000 after acquiring an additional 12,723 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 4th quarter valued at $467,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 104,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 64.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th.

Insider Activity at Fresh Del Monte Produce

In related news, SVP Marissa R. Tenazas sold 1,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $35,645.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,941.65. This trade represents a 24.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FDP opened at $32.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.47 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.09. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a one year low of $21.23 and a one year high of $35.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 0.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s payout ratio is presently 39.22%.

Fresh Del Monte Produce announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, February 24th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 10.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

Featured Stories

