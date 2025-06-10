FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:GJUN) Stock Holdings Increased by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:GJUN – Free Report) by 116,950.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,678 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the 4th quarter valued at $168,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 7,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the fourth quarter worth $437,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June stock opened at $37.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $279.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 0.52. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June has a one year low of $32.45 and a one year high of $37.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.89.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (GJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

