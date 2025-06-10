Futura Medical (LON:FUM) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Futura Medical plc (LON:FUM – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 18.36 ($0.25) and traded as low as GBX 9 ($0.12). Futura Medical shares last traded at GBX 9.60 ($0.13), with a volume of 142,554 shares traded.

Futura Medical Stock Down 2.2%

The stock has a market capitalization of £29.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 9.15 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 18.36.

Get Futura Medical alerts:

Futura Medical (LON:FUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported GBX 0.43 ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Futura Medical had a negative net margin of 44.64% and a negative return on equity of 56.44%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Futura Medical plc will post 2.8486672 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Futura Medical Company Profile

Futura Medical plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops pharmaceutical and healthcare products for the consumer healthcare markets focusing on sexual health and pain relief management. Its lead product is MED3000, a topical gel for the treatment of erectile dysfunction. The company also develops pain relief products, including TPR100, a topical diclofenac pain relief gel; CBD100, a topical cannabidiol formulation; and TIB200, a topical ibuprofen pain relief gel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Futura Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futura Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.