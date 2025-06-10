GAMMA Investing LLC Has $5.87 Million Stock Holdings in Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA – Free Report) by 9,810.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 77,700 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 76,916 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Banco Macro were worth $5,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BMA. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Macro by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 13,447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Banco Macro by 1,829.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 598 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Macro during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Macro during the 4th quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Banco Macro by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Banco Macro in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Banco Macro from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Macro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.13.

Shares of BMA opened at $75.56 on Tuesday. Banco Macro S.A. has a 12 month low of $42.23 and a 12 month high of $118.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.45 and its 200-day moving average is $90.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($1.11). The firm had revenue of $759.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.49 billion. Banco Macro had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 26.55%. Equities research analysts forecast that Banco Macro S.A. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines, and money transfers.

