GAMMA Investing LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW – Free Report) by 3,616.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,641 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Arrow Financial were worth $6,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 130.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury bought a new stake in Arrow Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $198,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Arrow Financial by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Arrow Financial by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Arrow Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $316,000. 46.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arrow Financial Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:AROW opened at $25.96 on Tuesday. Arrow Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $22.72 and a 12-month high of $34.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $432.88 million, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.78.

Arrow Financial Dividend Announcement

Arrow Financial ( NASDAQ:AROW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.06). Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $50.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.26 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arrow Financial Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AROW shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Arrow Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Arrow Financial from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arrow Financial news, Director Raymond F. O’conor sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $47,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696,587.54. The trade was a 6.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arrow Financial Profile

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company’s deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and enhancement to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

