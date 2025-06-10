GAMMA Investing LLC Purchases 260,313 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 3,303.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 268,194 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260,313 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $5,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of APA by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,507,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,016,000 after buying an additional 200,770 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of APA by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 47,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of APA by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 400,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,245,000 after buying an additional 28,664 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of APA during the fourth quarter worth $487,000. Finally, abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of APA by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 108,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after buying an additional 35,317 shares during the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on APA shares. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of APA in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of APA from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of APA from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of APA from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of APA from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, APA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.21.

APA stock opened at $18.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. APA Co. has a 12-month low of $13.58 and a 12-month high of $33.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.12.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. APA had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 27.86%. APA’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that APA Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. APA’s payout ratio is 35.97%.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

