GAMMA Investing LLC Purchases 36,422 Shares of Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND)

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND – Free Report) by 2,505.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,422 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Grindr were worth $6,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BIT Capital GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Grindr by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. BIT Capital GmbH now owns 3,989,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,165,000 after buying an additional 349,189 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Grindr by 85.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,117,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,928,000 after purchasing an additional 513,770 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Grindr by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 974,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,382,000 after purchasing an additional 327,208 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Grindr by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 866,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,450,000 after purchasing an additional 435,748 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Grindr by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 792,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,146,000 after purchasing an additional 214,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GRND has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Grindr in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Wall Street Zen raised Grindr from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of Grindr in a research report on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Grindr from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Grindr in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grindr has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

Grindr Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of GRND opened at $23.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.78. Grindr Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.95 and a 52 week high of $25.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.51 and a beta of 0.31.

Grindr (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Grindr had a negative return on equity of 177.83% and a negative net margin of 16.27%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Grindr Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Grindr

In other Grindr news, Director J Michael Gearon, Jr. sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $11,855,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,619,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,953,727.17. The trade was a 7.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Fu Bin Lu sold 480,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $11,432,710.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,610,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,570,508.44. This represents a 1.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,518,581 shares of company stock valued at $108,047,815. 76.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Grindr Company Profile

Grindr Inc operates social network and dating application for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) communities worldwide. Its platform enables LGBTQ people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. The company offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version.

