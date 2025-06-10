Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,196 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in AECOM were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in AECOM by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 237 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in AECOM by 390.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 260 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service purchased a new stake in AECOM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AECOM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AECOM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on AECOM from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on AECOM from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on AECOM from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on AECOM from $129.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on AECOM from $121.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.86.

AECOM Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of AECOM stock opened at $110.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.97. AECOM has a fifty-two week low of $82.23 and a fifty-two week high of $118.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.29 and a 200 day moving average of $103.36.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 2.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AECOM will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

AECOM Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.66%.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

