Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Buys 111 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 25.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Synopsys by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in Synopsys by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Synopsys by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Synopsys by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in Synopsys by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 90 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synopsys Stock Up 2.0%

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $495.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $458.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $482.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.92 billion, a PE ratio of 34.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.11. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $365.74 and a twelve month high of $624.80.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.27. Synopsys had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 36.12%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. Synopsys’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Synopsys news, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 7,310 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.72, for a total value of $3,550,613.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,427,144.52. The trade was a 32.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.93, for a total value of $5,204,832.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,782,750.77. The trade was a 13.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SNPS. KeyCorp set a $540.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Synopsys from $660.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Synopsys from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Synopsys from $540.00 to $520.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $615.00 price objective (down from $653.00) on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $607.14.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

