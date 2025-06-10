Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Buys 2,559 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 37.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,340 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,559 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 335.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 381.5% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 415.7% during the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 409.7% during the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arista Networks Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE ANET opened at $96.93 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.52. The stock has a market cap of $121.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.37. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.43 and a 12-month high of $133.58.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.72% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 6th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 80,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $7,205,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,168,748.32. This trade represents a 86.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 1,492 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total transaction of $102,187.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,305.20. This trade represents a 16.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,690 shares of company stock worth $9,360,205. 3.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ANET shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $112.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.47.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

