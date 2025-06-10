Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Buys 87 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 766 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSL. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 475.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 69 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new position in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

Shares of CSL stock opened at $379.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $372.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $374.34. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a one year low of $311.41 and a one year high of $481.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 26.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 14.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zelman & Associates raised Carlisle Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen raised Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $455.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Carlisle Companies from $420.00 to $390.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $454.00.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

