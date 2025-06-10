Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Buys 970 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 76.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Pool by 2,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 72 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 471.4% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pool in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pool in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pool in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

Pool Trading Up 0.4%

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $298.25 on Tuesday. Pool Co. has a one year low of $284.28 and a one year high of $395.60. The company has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $304.17 and a 200-day moving average of $331.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Pool Increases Dividend

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Pool had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 31.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 11.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Pool’s payout ratio is 46.90%.

Pool announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 30th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on POOL. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $300.00 target price on shares of Pool in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $344.00 target price for the company. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Pool from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $322.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $336.22.

View Our Latest Research Report on POOL

Insider Activity at Pool

In other Pool news, SVP Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,223 shares of Pool stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $385,245.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,045,105. The trade was a 11.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Pool

(Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.