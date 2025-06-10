Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Buys Shares of 1,608 Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Franchise Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Welltower by 27.0% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower Stock Down 2.8%

Shares of WELL opened at $150.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $100.13 and a one year high of $158.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.28, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $147.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.98.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 154.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WELL shares. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Welltower in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Welltower from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $146.00 to $168.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Welltower from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Welltower from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on WELL

Welltower Company Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.