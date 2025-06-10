Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Cuts Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BMRN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,372,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,273,334,000 after purchasing an additional 93,531 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 14,746,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $969,270,000 after purchasing an additional 847,917 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,991,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $853,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496,817 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,645,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,288,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $215,784,000 after purchasing an additional 28,728 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Up 0.4%

BMRN opened at $56.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.93 and a 52 week high of $94.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on BMRN. Oppenheimer upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.45.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Erin Burkhart sold 1,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total transaction of $105,927.66. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,600.63. This trade represents a 11.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,354 shares of company stock valued at $216,269. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

