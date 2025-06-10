Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Grows Stock Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mufg Securities Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

A. O. Smith Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE AOS opened at $64.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.55. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52-week low of $58.83 and a 52-week high of $92.45.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The company had revenue of $963.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $950.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on AOS. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Profile

(Free Report)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.