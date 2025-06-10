Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Grows Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, Director Martin Pfinsgraff acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $158.22 per share, with a total value of $158,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,863.98. This trade represents a 99.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.15, for a total transaction of $212,568.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,093,223.85. This trade represents a 0.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,154 shares of company stock valued at $2,525,591 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. TD Cowen began coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.67.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $178.71 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.04. The company has a market capitalization of $70.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.12 and a 1 year high of $216.26.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.04. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th were given a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.20%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

