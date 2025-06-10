Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $209,000 Stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 74.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,934 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vale by 206.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in Vale by 3,092.0% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vale in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Vale during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. 21.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vale alerts:

Vale Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of Vale stock opened at $9.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.40. Vale S.A. has a 12-month low of $8.06 and a 12-month high of $12.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 16.15%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VALE shares. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Vale in a report on Monday, May 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.30 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Vale in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Vale from $10.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on Vale in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.04.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Vale

Vale Profile

(Free Report)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.