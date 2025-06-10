Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $212,000 Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 13.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,108 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of DexCom by 266.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 337 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of DexCom by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 433 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of DexCom by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 475 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at DexCom

In other DexCom news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 13,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.38, for a total transaction of $914,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 105,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,432,268.76. The trade was a 10.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 32,498 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.38, for a total value of $2,287,209.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,183,401.02. This trade represents a 8.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 76,110 shares of company stock valued at $5,586,695. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $85.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.60 billion, a PE ratio of 59.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.46. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.52 and a fifty-two week high of $118.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.73 and a 200-day moving average of $79.18.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. DexCom had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 30.14%. DexCom’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DXCM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cfra Research raised DexCom to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on DexCom from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on DexCom in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price (up previously from $82.00) on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on DexCom from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.32.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

