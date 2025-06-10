Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $240,000 Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 87.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,208 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 22,089 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its stake in Five Below by 143.8% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Five Below by 2,936.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 577 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Five Below by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Five Below by 304.2% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter.

Five Below Stock Down 0.9%

FIVE opened at $126.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.21. Five Below, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.38 and a twelve month high of $137.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $970.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.29 million. Five Below had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 18.03%. Five Below’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FIVE shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Five Below from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Five Below from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on Five Below from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Five Below from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.40.

Insider Activity at Five Below

In other news, insider George Hill sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.93, for a total value of $598,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,866,200.90. This trade represents a 9.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald James Masciantonio sold 584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total transaction of $45,575.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,830.32. This represents a 4.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Further Reading

