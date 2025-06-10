Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $278,000 Stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 97.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,947 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 152,352 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LYB. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,965,832 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,260,052,000 after acquiring an additional 851,365 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,582,119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $637,394,000 after acquiring an additional 558,137 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,804,205 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $512,913,000 after acquiring an additional 199,054 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,826,318 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $432,721,000 after acquiring an additional 694,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,858,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $283,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

LYB stock opened at $58.50 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.43 and its 200-day moving average is $69.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.82. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $51.11 and a twelve month high of $100.46.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 3.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.37%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 169.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael Sean Hanley bought 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.05 per share, for a total transaction of $270,187.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,817.40. This trade represents a 30.54% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $81.00 to $65.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Argus lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Fermium Researc upgraded LyondellBasell Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LYB

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.