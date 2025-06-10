Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $475,000 Stock Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 71.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,757,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,817,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934,622 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,986,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,334,251,000 after purchasing an additional 101,228 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,822,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,199,680,000 after buying an additional 1,341,133 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,768,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,194,443,000 after buying an additional 309,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd now owns 9,159,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $926,573,000 after purchasing an additional 422,078 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CNI opened at $104.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.99. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $91.65 and a twelve month high of $125.87.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.8875 per share. This represents a yield of 2.47%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 9th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 50.29%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Raymond James cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.36.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

