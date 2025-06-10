Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $601,000 Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 808 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on DUK. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective (up from $126.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $126.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.81.

Duke Energy Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE:DUK opened at $115.47 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.91. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $99.21 and a 12 month high of $125.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $89.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.37.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.17. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $1.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.32%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

