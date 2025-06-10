Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $609,000 Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 33.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 289.9% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 24,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 18,059 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 12,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 28,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 10,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 212.8% in the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 230,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,735,000 after acquiring an additional 157,092 shares during the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on TSN. Stephens dropped their target price on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen cut Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.63.

Tyson Foods Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of TSN stock opened at $55.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.60. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.61 and a 1-year high of $66.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.03 and a 200 day moving average of $58.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is presently 77.82%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.