Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Increases Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,576,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,064,682,000 after purchasing an additional 376,893 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,018,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $849,783,000 after buying an additional 257,465 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,379,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $802,401,000 after buying an additional 1,225,672 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,954,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,640,000 after buying an additional 335,565 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,005,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,676,000 after buying an additional 1,650,201 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $85.65 on Tuesday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.28 and a 52 week high of $85.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.17 billion, a PE ratio of 44.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Nasdaq had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 14.82%. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 49.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Nasdaq from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Nasdaq from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nasdaq

In other Nasdaq news, insider Pc Nelson Griggs sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total transaction of $664,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 211,405 shares in the company, valued at $17,552,957.15. This represents a 3.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $47,179.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,980 shares in the company, valued at $4,450,783.80. This represents a 1.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,616 shares of company stock valued at $1,813,598 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

