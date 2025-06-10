Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Increases Stock Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 57.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,685 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in NetApp by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in NetApp by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,906 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in NetApp by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in NetApp by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 34,152 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in NetApp by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,597 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NetApp

In related news, CAO Lorenzo Daniel De sold 302 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.77, for a total transaction of $29,828.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 455 shares in the company, valued at $44,940.35. This represents a 39.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total value of $695,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,438,269.95. This trade represents a 3.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,498 shares of company stock worth $2,500,978 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NetApp Trading Down 3.0%

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $103.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.16. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.84 and a 52 week high of $135.45. The company has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.42.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 123.63% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NTAP. UBS Group cut their target price on NetApp from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “cautious” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on NetApp from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on NetApp from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.79.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

