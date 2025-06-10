Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 30.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of OVV. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,463,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,272,000 after acquiring an additional 451,947 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,562,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,265,000 after purchasing an additional 683,700 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Ovintiv by 1,732.9% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,387,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203,087 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,283,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,992,000 after buying an additional 1,348,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,926,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,530,000 after buying an additional 8,168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Ovintiv from $56.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Ovintiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $58.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.65.

Ovintiv Stock Performance

NYSE OVV opened at $38.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Ovintiv Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.80 and a fifty-two week high of $49.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.30 and a 200-day moving average of $39.88. The stock has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.09.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 17.87%. As a group, analysts predict that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.06%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.