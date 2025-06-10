Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Invests $295,000 in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 423,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,176,000 after purchasing an additional 111,066 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 16,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Novartis by 129.8% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 98,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,560,000 after acquiring an additional 55,581 shares in the last quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Novartis by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 77,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,569,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TigerOak Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Novartis in the 4th quarter worth about $301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVS shares. BNP Paribas raised Novartis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.38.

Novartis Trading Down 0.0%

NVS stock opened at $118.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $249.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.59. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $96.06 and a twelve month high of $120.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.77 and a 200-day moving average of $106.70.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 37.24% and a net margin of 23.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

Novartis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.