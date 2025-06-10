Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Lowers Holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 46.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,275 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,940 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 107.3% in the 1st quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 199 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MANH shares. Robert W. Baird set a $212.00 price objective on Manhattan Associates and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (down from $275.00) on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $268.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $244.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.14.

Manhattan Associates Stock Performance

Manhattan Associates stock opened at $193.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $177.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.58. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $140.81 and a one year high of $312.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 55.17 and a beta of 1.08.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

