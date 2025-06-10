Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Purchases 113 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of REGN. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 39 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ REGN opened at $517.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $567.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $654.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $476.49 and a 12-month high of $1,211.20.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.83 by ($0.61). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 31.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.55 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is presently 8.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on REGN. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $975.00 to $940.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group cut their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $633.00 to $560.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $547.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $917.00 to $804.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $836.48.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.