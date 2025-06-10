Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Purchases 191 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 26.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in KLA by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in KLA during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in KLA during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD increased its holdings in KLA by 160.0% during the fourth quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in KLA during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KLAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $770.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of KLA from $950.00 to $900.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $790.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $795.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $829.29 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $713.14 and a 200 day moving average of $702.72. The stock has a market cap of $109.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.40. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $551.33 and a 12 month high of $896.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.33. KLA had a net margin of 29.58% and a return on equity of 108.60%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.26 earnings per share. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 31.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 27.63%.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 30th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 10,802 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.30, for a total transaction of $7,381,006.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,740 shares in the company, valued at $53,803,042. The trade was a 12.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,008 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $724.62, for a total transaction of $5,078,136.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,867,606.76. The trade was a 19.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,829 shares of company stock worth $13,240,166 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

