Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Purchases 2,020 Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,647 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in NOV were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vest Financial LLC bought a new position in NOV during the 1st quarter worth about $2,397,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in NOV during the 1st quarter worth about $159,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in NOV by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,187,218 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $18,069,000 after purchasing an additional 91,080 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in NOV by 4,053.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 65,750 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 64,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its holdings in NOV by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 4,114,157 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $62,617,000 after purchasing an additional 823,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NOV alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna lowered their target price on NOV from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on NOV from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on NOV from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on NOV from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on NOV from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.44.

NOV Price Performance

Shares of NOV opened at $12.87 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.26 and its 200-day moving average is $14.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.28. NOV Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.84 and a fifty-two week high of $21.20.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. NOV had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NOV Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

NOV Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 3.63%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

NOV Profile

(Free Report)

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.