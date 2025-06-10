Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Purchases New Shares in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 50.4% in the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 24,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 8,204 shares during the last quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 3.0% in the first quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 289,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,897,000 after acquiring an additional 8,463 shares during the last quarter. Curat Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 3.4% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 14,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Stock Down 0.5%

TFC opened at $40.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.40 and a 200-day moving average of $42.56. The company has a market capitalization of $52.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.84. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.56 and a fifty-two week high of $49.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 15.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 61.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TFC shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Argus set a $43.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Baird R W raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

View Our Latest Research Report on TFC

Truist Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.