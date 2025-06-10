Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Purchases Shares of 1,637 Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HII. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $945,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,663 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.91, for a total transaction of $301,483.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,581 shares in the company, valued at $2,221,929.71. This represents a 11.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 1,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.94, for a total transaction of $449,867.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,859,938.32. This represents a 8.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,225 shares of company stock worth $1,207,207 in the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Up 0.7%

HII opened at $228.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.88 and a 12 month high of $285.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.29.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 12.81%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 38.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HII shares. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $236.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.38.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.