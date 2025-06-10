Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Purchases Shares of 4,782 CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 183.7% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

NYSE CBRE opened at $128.84 on Tuesday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.68 and a 52-week high of $147.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $38.41 billion, a PE ratio of 41.03 and a beta of 1.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The business had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Chad J. Doellinger sold 494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.05, for a total transaction of $62,268.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,522,467.25. The trade was a 1.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $251,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,491,941.67. This represents a 1.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,599 shares of company stock worth $584,980. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on CBRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $163.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $146.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.22.

About CBRE Group

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Read More

